It’s been 10 days of dramatic Italian fashion at the 79th annual Venice Film Festival! On the red carpet, three melanated queens took style risks that turned formal evening wear upside-down, and the only thing you can take from them is notes! Here’s how actresses Tessa Thompson, Jodie Turner Smith and Cynthia Erivo each became the festival’s best dressed starlets this year.

Jodie Turner Smith

On and off the red carpet, Jodie Turner Smith was living her Venetian fantasy. The festival of film premiers just so happened to take place during her birthday week, and so this starlet made the most of every single moment, debuting fully realized looks upon looks! Just take these two Gucci ensembles, for instance, when Jodie was spotted out and about dressed in pink Italian luxury.

She was also seen wearing a tasteful combination of red and green Interior NYC! All of these looks and those to follow were styled by fashion duet Wayman and Micah.

Coincidentally, the AmfAR Gala during Venice International Film Festival was held the same day as her birthday! Jodie wore look 49 from Christopher John Rogers’ collection 010! This colorblocked, yellow pink, orange and green drop waist gown was to die for, and the look went instantly viral!

At the premiere of Bones And All, the actress dressed in another corseted gown, this time a denim Balmain creation with a flowing train. It’s not often that you see denim on this type of red carpet, but Jodie makes it work!

Showing off yet another Christopher John Rogers Design, the starlet passed the velvet ropes in look 33 from collection 009! The $3,495 abstract print, twill gown is now exclusively available for purchase at Bergdorf Goodman.

On Day 5 of the film festivities, Jodie came to the premiere of The Whale in a custom version of Harbison’s Resort 2023 look 26. Her stylists paired the black and blue cape gown with Bvlgari jewels that sealed the deal.

Tessa Thompson

Tessa further solidified herself as one to watch when it comes to fashion, and that’s no surprise since she shares the very same style consultants as Jodie Turner Smith! Micah Macdonald and Wayman Deon are doing something right! The pair put Tessa in a green satin and sequins gown for the Venice Film Festival, an outfit that has racked up over 13K likes on Instagram.

On other occasions, the actress also wore a silver and black strapless Armani dress as well as a haute couture red hooded Elie Saab dress accessorized with a Brandon Blackwood trunk bag. Her stylists are truly expanding her fashion horizons, and we can’t help but notice!

Cynthia Erivo

Last but not least, Cynthia Erivo, who starred in Disney’s Pinocchio, attended the movie premiere wearing a John Galliano that we couldn’t miss! Styled by Jason Bolden, the scaly, fish-like design was complimented to utter perfection by her sky high platforms – a statement shoe choice and we are living for every moment of it.

