Hot! Or hmm?

If you’re into red bottoms and enjoy a little bit of shimmer, Christian Louboutin’s most recent design is exactly what your shoe collection is missing. The ‘Arch Queen’ open-toe sleek black sandal with a crystal embellished heel retails for $1,595 and is the perfect shoe candy to jazz up any look.

With their signature red sole, and black leather suede, these Christian Louboutin heels have all the special components that make for a fabulous shoe. They say, the devil is in the details and these shoes were well crafted for the girl who’s looking to make a statement from head to toe.

In case you are worried about comfort or support- These 4inch stiletto heels were designed with a black straps that tie around the ankle, and across the front for extra support during your special occasion events.

At first sight, would you splurge?