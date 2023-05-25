As the face of Whip Shots, which is alcohol infused whipped creams that can be added to your cocktail of choice, Cardi stepped out in Santa Monica, California to promote her new lime flavor that is expected to release right in the nick of time for summer.

Of course the Grammy winning artist stepped out to the event and turned heads in her multicolored Emilio Pucci catsuit designed by Pucci’s artistic Director, Camille Miceli and styled by Cardi’s stylist, Kollin Carter. The ‘I Like It’ rapper accessorized with oversize gold hoop earrings and a gold G-string body chained layered atop of her catsuit.

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Most notable, was Cardi B’s David and Saul shoes that had an unusual and playful circular silhouette . With the name ‘Jenna,’ the platform retails from $569 and has a two-tone leather upper ankle strap and a 7″ circular plywood platform that definitely took her outfit up a notch.

The Lime Flavor Vodka infused Whip Shots that have 10% alcohol, are set to release on June 14th. In case you are curious what other flavors the Whip Shots come in, they also are available in vanilla, caramel and mocha. Cardi B looks all smiles endorsing the Whip Shots brand so perhaps that’s an indication that these whip creams will level up your lit this summer.