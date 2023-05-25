The 2-week Cannes Film Festival is still taking place at the Palace of Festivals and Congresses of Cannes, and has been quite the mecca for movie stars and film lovers alike.

Recently to hit the extravagant red carpet was no other than Lori Harvey who showed up in a velvet and sheer Dundas gown that had a deep plunge neckline to highlight her choker necklace. She gave us old Hollywood glam with her hair pulled back and a soft beat.

In addition to stun in sheer, was the queen of runway Naomi Campbell who looked spectacular in her bright red Valentino dress that gave us dreamy and goddess vibes.

Along with Campbell, Mexican-American Actress Salma Hayek’s natural beauty shined through in her black Alexander McQueen dress, and it’s evident to see that she doesn’t need all the glitz and flashy apparel for all eyes to be on her.

Contrary to the darker tones we spotted on the red carpet, model Jourdan Dunn, and Swedish model Elsa Husk opted for muted blue tones with Husk who looked fashion-forward in the infamous Victor and Rolf Spring 2023 couture gown that laid horizontal across her nude bodice. Talk about stepping outside of the box.

Ahead see what more stars wore on the red carpet and let us know your thoughts!

Lori Harvey in Dundas

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Naomi Campbell in Valentino

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Salma Hayek in Alexander McQueen

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Heidi Klum in Zuhair Murad

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction/Getty Images

Irina Shayk in Mowalola

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Leomie Anderson in Tony Ward

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in Zac Posen

Photo CreditL Getty Images

Olivia Culpo in Miss Sohee

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes in Zuhair Murado

Photo Credit: Backgrid Images

Jourdan Dunn in Elie Saab

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Elsa Hosk in Victor and Rolf