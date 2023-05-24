North West is fashionably ahead of her time and has definitely taken after both of her parents fashion genes. We spotted the 9-year old fashionista with her friend at the Los Angeles game against the Denver Nuggets over the weekend.
Opting for a sporty chic look, North and her friend sat front row in their oversized bomber jackets with baggy light blue denim jeans and Nike sneakers.
Most notable was Nori’s iridescent Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh Monogram PVC Prism Keepall Bandouliére 50 duffle bag that definitely took up space on the 3’1inch TikTok sensation. We’re also almost certain she took this duffle bag out of her father Kanye’s closet considering how close he and Virgil were.
We can’t determine if North resembles Kim or Kanye more but one thing forsure is that Donda West facial features shine through. Considering that North has a birthday approaching next month, we can’t wait to see how Kim and Ye go all out for their first born.