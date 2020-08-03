Chloe x Halle Performed at GLAAD Awards Wearing Custom Latex Designs by Venus Prototype Latex: Halle in Gold Mini Dress and Chloe in Green and Black Snake Print Two Piece Ensemble

The singing duo Chloe x Halle performed their hit single “Do It” for the 2020 GLAAD Awards along with Ru Paul’s Drag Race stars Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Naomi Smalls, and Mayhem Miller. The group took interpretation from the 90’s pop group The Spice Girls for the performance.

Halle sang in a custom made gold strapless latex mini dress created by Venus Prototype Latex. It was paired with a gold arm cuff and black heeled sandals.

Chloe wore a green and black snake print two piece look. The high-waisted shorts and wired bra top were paired with matching sleeveless robe and thigh high snake printed boots. They were styled by Zerina Akers.

These looks are different from what we are used to seeing from the sisters, as they are usually in similar looks while performing together. Are you feeling these looks? Let us know.

If you missed their performance check it out below.

Bomb!

What say you?