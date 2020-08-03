Shop The Look: Monica Denise Celebrated Her Mother’s Birthday with Her Mom and Daughter Laiyah Wearing all White Tulle Pieces by Oyemwen
Monica, her mom Marilyn and daughter Laiyah posed in front of a 1920’s style ‘aqua green’ colored car wearing all white in honor of Marilyn’s birthday.
Monica wore a sleeveless, high neck fitted dress along with Oyemwen’s White Sheer Overlay, while her mother posed in their floor length full tulle white skirt.
Monica’s daughter looked lovely as she rocked a white high-low tutu with sleeveless tank. They were styled by NoIG Jeremy.
They looked heavenly don’t you think? Shop similar looks in an array of colors at fashionbombdailyshop.com
Images by Cyndi Brown.