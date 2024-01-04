If there’s one style that celebrities can’t get enough of, it’s PatBo’s denim-on-denim beaded set that’s been a fan favorite amongst fashion model Winnie Harlow, Beyoncé and pro-wrestler, Jade Cargill.

We spied each of the ladies rocking PatBo’s Fall 2023 runway look that featured hand-beading and embroidery throughout on various occasions, staying true to the integrity of the runway look.

The designer of PatBo, Patricia Bonaldi is originally from Uberlândia, Brazil and grew up with a love for fashion. Despite her family not having means to purchase new clothes, Bonaldi’s mother taught her how to sew and the rest was ‘HER’story.

It wasn’t until 2002, when Patricia took her craftsmanship to the next level and founded her Ready-to-Wear collection entitled, “PatBo.”

Although denim has been around since the 17th century, there’s something spectacular and extraordinary about the intricate hand beading featured on this particular denim ensemble.

Serving a face card that never declines, Winnie wore the entire denim set, and opted for bold statement earrings, with a metallic clutch.

When it came down to her glam, her pixie hair cut fit her face exquisitely , and we loved how she lined her lower lashes with blue eyeliner for an extra smokey effect.

Harlow wasn’t the only one serving fashion realness, as Queen Beyoncé stood on business in her denim PatBo set while arriving in Brazil last month for a surprise appearance.

As she got off her private jet, Beyoncé’s wore her hand-beaded parka off her shoulders, showcasing the impeccable embellishment work on her $895 PatBo bralette. Her straight leg denim jeans which took approximately 9 days to make, fit high-waisted on the “I’m That Girl” singer.

Keeping her make-up to a minimum with a natural glow, Yoncé arrived with long platinum mermaid waves, and chose to accessorized with her signature cat eyed frames, and silver The Attico slingback heels.

In addition to Winnie and Beyoncé, pro wrestler star Jade Cargill showed off her stellar athletic body in the denim PatBo set, with a diamond choker necklace for added bling.

These day’s platinum blonde has become a girls best friend, and Cargill slayed the scene with her blonde curled doo, that highlighted her rich caramel complexion.

As you can see, this $4,195 blue denim PatBo set is one for the WIN! We love how each woman individually spiced up their look with bomb accessories. But, if you had to choose, who would you say wore it better?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction /Backgrid Images