Over the holiday weekend, Rihanna ran into Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards and family at hot spot Kemo Sabe in Aspen, Colorado.

The Barbados princess looked urban chic and on trend in her western attire as she strutted inside the retail store with beau A$AP Rocky, and both of their sons.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Rocking a $4,500 cream off white Fall ’23 YSL blazer, Rihanna took us back to the 80’s with an oversized silhouette. Made from wool with silk lining, her blazer was perhaps the perfect transitional piece to take from day to night during the winter season.

Layering her Saint Laurent blazer over a $3,500 grey cashmere-blend Bottega Veneta hoodie, RiRi oped for a full westernized look with light washed Balenciaga distressed jeans that had frayed edges.

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Understanding the language and vision of fashion, Rihanna knew exactly what boots to wear. Matching Kyle’s aesthetic, she paired her luxurious outfit with Kemo Sabe accessories including $575 blue suede cowgirl boots that would make anyone say, “Howdy.”

Rihanna’s glam and beat was up to par per usual, and as she’s known for experimenting with new hairstyles, she gave long ombre cornrows straight to the back a try.



It was great to see Rihanna and Kyle enjoying each other’s company, especially considering that Rihanna’s a fan of the Housewives franchise. We also love how RiRi is out & about, and traveling with her family post her pregnancy. What a great way to ring in the New Year!

Shop Rihanna’s Look Below!

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction