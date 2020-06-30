Celebs Love TTSWTRS Sheer Tattoo Mesh Dresses and Bodysuits as Worn by Nick Minaj, Tommie, and the Clermont Twins

Tommie, Nicki Minaj, Clermont Twins are all fans of TTSWTRS, a brand of nude tattoo mesh sets.
Nicki Minaj was one of the first to wear the brand, which was founded by stylist and costume designer Anna Osmekhina in 2013. According to the website, “Basic wardrobe in nude and black colors with tattoos – distinguishing feature through which TTSWTRS is known around the world. Collections include dresses, voluminous hoodies, trench coats, silk coats and scarves, mesh bodysuits, tops, corsets .”
After Nicki, the brand was embraced by many other Bombshells, including Tommie, Winnie Harlow, and the Clermont Twins.
Purchase select pieces for $200-$500 at www.ttswtrs.com.
What do you think?