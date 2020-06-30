Mary J Blige Debuts New Liquor Brand Sun Goddess Wines Wearing Sister Love MJB Jewelry

Mary J Blige recently announced on Instagram that she will be releasing a line of wine called Sun Goddess Wines! Apparently she has been creating and working on this new venture for the past 3 years along side Fantinel Winery.

This new collection, which includes an Italian Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc, is currently only available in New York, New Jersey and Europe, but will soon be available nationwide. Meanwhile you can order online at wine.com.

She premiered her new wine rocking jewelry from Sister Love MJB, another collaboration with her dear friend Simone I Smith. The collection includes an array of gold and silver hoop and bamboo earrings and much more.

What do you think?

Will you be trying Sun Goddess Wine?