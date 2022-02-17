A certified celeb fave? Laquan Smith’s Basic Instinct inspired white Mohair dress and matching coat:
Kylie Jenner was the first person to rock the look with white Amina Muaddi sandals and a sparkly diamond anklet:
Jennifer Hudson was up next, boasting a flipped hairstyle and diamond bracelets.
And Lori Harvey showed off her slim waist wearing the look, topped off by clear heels.
Take a look at how it was modeled below:
They all look bomb! This is a flattering piece for all the ladies.
What do you think? Who wore it best?
Images: Instagram/Backgrid