Rihanna was spotted in New York City wearing a $1,000 Vetements leopard jacket, $1,195 Saint Laurent mink fur and leather sandals, $135 Awake New York sweatpants, a $125 R13 baseball cap, and a Dior vintage camo bowling bag.

Her jacket comes with an all-over leopard print and a full zip fastening which is assisted by the toggle cord waist for a snug fit. The fleece jacket comes with two zipped hand pockets so you can carry your essentials securely, while the embroidered Vetements branding to the chest and elasticated cuffs completes the design.

The Awake Victory Sweatpants feature a cotton construction that allows for breathability during all times of wear. With an elastic ribbed waistband and cuffs, the design features in-seam front pockets and a single welt pocket at the back. Screen-printed collegiate-inspired branding is placed along the left thigh, highlighting the design.

Her rich leather mules are designed in a minimalist stiletto silhouette, topped with a plush mink fur top strap.

Her paneled twill cap in black with structured front has a white raised embroidery R13 graphic on the front.

Get her jacket here, her sweatpants here, her hat here, and her heels at Saks.

She looks comfy and cute! We love to see the belly:)

Thoughts?

📸 Backgrid