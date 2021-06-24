Celebs Love LaQuan Smith’s Spring 2021 Collection: Rihanna, Trina, and Kylie Jenner Spotted in Silk Tuxedo Shirt and Vinyl Moto Pants

Celebs are in love with LaQuan Smith’s Spring 2021 collection, specifically the brand’s silky Tuxedo top and Moto pants! Recently, Rihanna, Trina and Kylie Jenner have all been spotted rocking these specific pieces by the designer.

Let’s see how each of these ladies styled LaQuan Smith’s Spring 2021 $795 Tuxedo Bodysuit and $1,650 Moto Pants:

Rihanna promoted her latest Fenty Beauty product, Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer wearing LaQuan Smith’s Tuxedo Bodysuit in hot orange and the Moto Pants. She wore a pair of hoop earrings and sported her wispy wavy mullet hairstyle along with a fiery makeup look including the newest Gloss Bomb to complete her look.

Trina appeared at her Verzuz battle against Eve wearing the Tuxedo Bodysuit in scarlet and Moto Pants. She paired her look with a limited edition pair of Christian Louboutin pumps, similar to Louboutin’s Graffiti So Kate pumps which are available at Browns Fashion via contact with one of their style advisors.

Back in November of 2020, Kylie Jenner wore the LaQuan Smith Tuxedo Bodysuit in scarlet and Moto Pants celebrating the launch of her “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” Lip Kit by Kylie Cosmetics. She finished the look with a pair of Yeezy PVC pumps. She went with blonde straight hair for her hairstyle of choice.

Would you splurge?

Photos: @shotbyretro6 / Dennis Leupold / SPW / Hype Williams