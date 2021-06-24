Saweetie Steps Out to the Highlight Room in LA Wearing Rhude Bomber Jacket, Bikini Bandana Print Top and Black Logo Handbag
In honor of Paris Fashion Week, Rhude held its first fashion show in LA for its Spring/Summer 2021 collection. Saweetie was amongst the attendees of the show as she was spotted donning a full look by the brand. She later appeared at The Highlight Room in LA wearing another look by Rhude that was street-chic and perfect for the season.
Saweetie wore pieces from Rhude’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection including a green and gold bomber jacket, white and yellow bandana print bikini top, and a black logo crossbody bag. She paired the pieces with a pair of distressed jeans and oversized hoop earrings.
Photos: Backgrid