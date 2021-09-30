While in Paris participating in fashion week festivities, Cardi B stopped by Cesar Restaurant where she posed with the owner for a quick flick after dinner. Of course, the rapper kept it stylish in a designer look while dining.
For dinner, Cardi B wore a $3,200 Balenciaga checked tailored coat which she got from the VeeMode Showroom. She paired the chic Fall/Winter coat with more causal pieces for a comfortable dining experience. Cardi also wore a $302 Marni logo print t-shirt, red sweatpants, and a pair of red $80 Coated Club C Double sneakers from her Reebok collaboration. She also rocked a pair of red rimless top sunglasses.
Photos: Tomas Herold