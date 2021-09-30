So many of you had questions about the look LeToya Luckett wore to a recent Power Book III: Raising Kanan event! @toilachelle78 says, “Who makes these glasses??” @ariesprincezzadds, “Can we get the details on Letoya’s outfit?” @mara0201 types, “Latoya’s feet candy!! 🔥🔥Need the details on them lovely shoes! Please!”

LeToya Luckett attended a finale party for the conclusion of Power Book III: Raising Kanan‘s first season. For the event, she wore a black fishnet short sleeve shirt from Shop J. Bolin paired with black $280 Jacquemus La Montagne ‘Le Short Sierra’ shorts and $1,295 Gianvito Rossi “Hiroko” booties. For accessories, she wore a pair of $420 Gucci square-frame sunglasses and a black handbag with an oversized chain detail. She then finished the look with jewelry pieces such as bracelets, rings, a watch, and hoop earrings.

At the finale watch party, Luckett was spied with the show’s cast members including Hailey Kilgore, Patina Miller, Rosal Colón, and more. Actually, the singer will be joining the show’s leading ladies for season 2 for a recurring role as Jukebox’s mother.

Would you rock her look?