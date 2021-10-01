Celebrities cannot get enough of Mugler’s Spring 1997 butterfly-inspired dress! Over the years, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Irina Shayk have all been spotted in the captivating couture gown.

Titled “Les insectes”, the Mugler Spring 1997 collection was influenced by all types of insect-like creatures from crawling critters to majestic winged animals. As for the celebrity-obsessed gown at hand, it appears strapless covered entirely with sequins arranged to resemble that of a butterfly’s wings. The dress was worn by actress and model Jerry Hall during the Spring 1997 show.

Irina Shayk was spied in the gown while attending the new Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit at the MAD in Paris. She even wore the same exact heels worn by Jerry Hall and a similar pair of black gloves to accompany the dress.

While shooting the music video for “Diva (2008)”, the iconic Mugler dress was amongst Beyoncé‘s many looks from the visual. Styled by Ty Hunter, the gown was completed with a pair of peep-toe heels.

Lastly, Jennifer Lopez wore the Mugler Spring 1997 butterfly sequin dress while attending the 1998 Cannes Film Festival. She went with a sort of wild and wispy style for her hair, adding to the dress’s untamed nature.

