Over the weekend, Hot 97’s Summer Jam festival went down with performances by the some of the biggest music artists like Saweetie, Bobby Shmurda, French Montana, Remy Ma, Fat Joe, and so many more. The Migos also took the stage to perform with a pregnant Cardi B. Cardi appeared on the stage with her growing baby bump and typical high energy rocking a bomb designer look.

Cardi B wore a full look by Chrome Hearts, styled by Kollin Carter. Her look included a black and white leather checkered print “Sex Records” jacket, made in collaboration with the brand’s very own record label. She also sported a white ribbed knit mini tank dress complete with the label’s signature double cross motif. She accessorized the look with a stack of icy necklaces and bracelets on both wrists along with large hoop earrings.

Cardi B opted for fiery red hair which she wore up in ponytail. She matched her red hair with a pair of red sunglasses.

Thoughts?

Photos: Venus Rose and Haus of Creators