“Rumors” artist Lizzo was spotted out and about after dropping her latest hit with rapper Cardi B. The multifaceted singer wore an edgy all-black look while out in LA with her friends. Let’s get into her look:
Lizzo wore a custom look by Stinsno Haus, styled by Jason Rembert. Designed by Brea Stinson, her look consisted of a distressed “Rumors” t-shirt which read “Enuff To Feed The Needy” along with an image of Lizzo in what appears to be panties. The Stinson Haus outfit also featured a pair of black leather lace-up eyelet embellished fringe wide leg pants. For accessories, she went with a pair of large silver hoops and a $350 Average Citizen Lockbox #001 Bag.
Perhaps our favorite aspect of the look, Lizzo sported her natural curls for her hairstyle of choice, executed by Shelby Swain.
Photos: Miles Diggs