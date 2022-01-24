We cannot get enough of Brooke Valentine and daughter Chí Summer’s “mommy-and-me” style moments. For a recent look, the two stole our hearts wearing pink graphic tees from Fashion Nova.
Brooke Valentine wore Fashion Nova’s $24.99 South Central Does It Short Sleeve Top paired with black patent trousers, black sunglasses, and pink-blue heels. The t-shirt, which is currently on sale for $6.98, features a Boys N The Hood graphic in popping neon colors and offers stretch for comfort.
Chí Summer wore Fashion Nova’s $19.99 Mini Let A Growl Out Def Leppard Band Tee (sold out) paired with black leather pants and sneakers, matching her mom’s ensemble. While her t-shirt is currently sold out, you can sign-up to be notified of its restock for your mini me.
So cute!