It’s prom season, Bombers and Bombshells. The little teens you know and love are cleaning up for their grand exit, and the kids of pro athletes are no exception.

Lebron James Jr, aka Bronny, is one of many teens who did it and did it big for prom. Son of Lebron and Savannah James, Bronny is no stranger to suiting up. His dad has proven to be an all-star in sports and style, while his mother is known to pull a look herself.

For the big event, Bronny wore a custom Chrome Hearts suit with the Dior Timeless loafer.

Photo: Cameron Look Photo: Cameron Look

Styled by celebrity stylist Icon Billingsley, James Jr. rocked the suit sans shirt and layered chunky silver jewelry to accent the silver and gray tone Chrome Hearts crosses on the suit.

Before celebrating with his graduating class, Bronny posed for pictures with his mom, who wore a chic Prada ensemble.