The category is Bey, and chile she never disappoints. Now that her Renaissance tour is in underway, we’re officially in the “Beyonce era” where it’s all about her adventurous escapades and fabulous looks.

Currently in the UK, the ‘Cozy’ singer looked quite cozy next to her husband Jay-Z of 15 years in a black bejeweled asymmetrical and off-the-shoulder Balmain gown that had a matching adorned mini bag while on their way to dinner at a luxurious bar called, ‘Harry’s Bar’ in Mayfair.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Rapper and Entrepreneur Jay-Z who has a net worth of 2.5 billion dollars, kept it simple in all black with a trench coat and white sneakers that looked like Pumas from afar. Talk about quiet luxury – when you can enjoy expensive apparel without the need of unnecessary designer logos plastered everywhere.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

In case you are wondering why the ‘Dangerously in Love’ couple is smiling from ear to ear, they actually were on their way to celebrate the closing of their concrete Malibu home that they purchased for a record-breaking 200-million dollars. That’s right! Bey and Jay break history once again, this time in the real estate market.

The couple reportedly purchased the most expensive home in California, and the second most expensive home in the United States. It doesn’t get any better this and because we know Jay-Z is an Art collector, you can only imagine the wealth that will be hanging from the walls.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction

Beyonce is no doubt in her prime, and with Jay-Z by her side, Bonnie and Clyde are making moves on the run in London.

Despite rumors of the government claiming that Bey owes over 2 millions in taxes, Queen B is letting us know that there’s clearly a mistake as she’s financially equipped to take on a whole nation.