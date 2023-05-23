At first sight, would you splurge?

Derived from Florence Italy, shoe designer Aquazzura has designed an exceptional ‘Disco Dancer’ open-toe sandal heel in a bright yellow hue that retails for $1,250.

The crystal embellished balls are the perfect attributes to these stunning heels that have the potential to take any outfit to the next level. Whether you’re dressed down in a t-shirt and pair of jeans, or choose to wear an elegant gown, these sandals were created with versatility in mind.

Made with Italian leather, these Aquazzura sandal’s have a skinny stiletto like heel and tie around the ankle. If yellow perhaps isn’t your color, don’t fret because they also come in orange, fuchsia, and silver which ultimately makes this style irresistible.

So would you splurge? Hot or hmm? Shop this item here.