Boutique Spotlight: Island Gal by Christina Cooper

Today we wanted to introduce you to a Bomb Boutique you should know: Island Gal.

Island Gal was created by CEO, Forbes 30 under 30 nominee, and boss mogul Christina Cooper, who’s otherwise known for making award winning movies and television shows at such a young age. She created this line for the everyday person with a bit of flavor.

Her fashion line has island inspired looks so you feel like you’re on vacay in style any time of the year. The line was definitely inspired by her Jamaican culture as Christina is half Jamaican and half Chinese.

Her skincare products and makeup line are all organic and vegan so it’s safe for sensitive skin and a great alternative for the quality people are looking for. She wanted this line to give the everyday person confidence in whatever skin they’re in.

The line also sells accessories, cookware, board games, & even has an exclusive Luxury Line for our hefty spenders. The line has been featured in Forbes, and in the movie “South Central Love” which aired on BET networks, and her products have been featured on celeb Instagram pages such as Vanessa Simmons, Yara Shahidi and more!

