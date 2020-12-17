Best of 2020: Most Fashionable Couple Including Cardi B and Offset, Jay Z and Beyonce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, & more!

You know what they say, a couple that slays together, stays together (or something like that lol). Even through the nation’s quarantine these couples continued to flaunt their fancy threads through social media and virtual events. Here are the nominations for Fashion Bomb Couple of the Year.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle and Dwyane Wade have a very eclectic, yet refined look. Even with the formal appearance of the blazers and collared shirts this couple often rocks, they look relaxed and effortless. They follow their own rules, and this goes for Zaya and baby Kaavia as well! This year we have seen the Wade’s in many black designers, including Rich Fresh, who was the mastermind behind their family’s custom look worn to the Truth Awards.

Saweetie and Quavo

Saweetie and Quavo have great style as individuals so together they are a Fashion Bomb Couple you can’t help but notice. This trendy couple has graced the pages of GQ magazine wearing designer threads like the $3,800 Valentino peach maxi dress worn by Saweetie. And when they aren’t wining and dining in fancy suits and ball gowns they can be seen in hot streetwear items like Chrome of Hearts and custom Karl Kani.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaior

These two are flashy! You can count on them to be in the latest designer labels such as Gucci, Fendi and Dior. This duo is usually in matching attire, sometimes even down to the diamonds! And if that’s not dramatic enough just wait until they pull up in color coordinated vehicles.

DJ Envy and Gia Casey

DJ envy and Gia Casey are true partners in crime. Gia addas a elegant beaty to Envy’s street style esthetic.

Jay Z and Beyonce

Jay and Bey both have made huge impacts on the culture. This is the ultimate “power couple”. Their style is like them, classic and timeless. Beyonce’s visual Black is King bought us many looks such as the Kujta & Meri ensemble pictured below and a custom Burberry cow print ensemble. This year also bought us Jay Z’s mauve (not pink) suit by Davidson Frere, worn to the Roc Nation brunch.

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B’s fashion, from her long extravagant nails to her creative hair styles has made her a style guru. All year Cardi B has been serving looks from custom Louis Vuitton pieces from Sir Baba Jagne to matching Burberry with her daughter and Fashion Bomb kid of the Year Nominee, Kulture. Offset is usually swagging out designer labels such as Prada and Chanel, and he even has his own clothing line.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

With rich fabrics and deep colors the Wests exude cultivated luxury. Kanye seems to opt for monochromatic and minimal pieces while rocking his own Yeezy sneakers and a stylish Kim K is a bit more calculated. With items fresh off the runway from prestige designers such as Balmain and vintage pieces from designers such as Vivienne Westwood in her closet, she remains a fashion guru.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

Always on the scene and ready to turn up, Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor are hot! Their style is sporty and street. While sweats and sneakers seem to be their M.O. Teyana Taylor never sacrifices her femininity.

JLo and A Rod

Whether she is hopping off of a private jet in Gucci tweed bomber jacket or rocking Jimmy Choo x Timberland’s on LA streets, Jennifer Lopez is always serving looks. Along side her husband Alex Rodriguez, their style is laid back and easy going.

Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby

Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby are a hot new couple on the scene this year. Lil Baby is another artist who has graced the pages of GQ in 2020 wearing designers such as Dolce and Gabbana and Off White. Jayda rocks lots of different things from Fashion Nova to Marine Serre.

Emily and Fabolous

Fabolous and Emily are another classic fashion couple. They aren’t “matchy matchy” but very coordinated! Their looks are strategically planned with complementing colors and they kill it every time they pop out.

Which of these couples do you think should take the title? Vote below.