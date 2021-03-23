Bomb Accessories: ‘Out Past Midnight’ Light Up Boots by Neon Cowboys

These shoes are made for dancing!

Remember those light-up sneakers you had as a kid and how cool you felt when they would glow as you played? Well, Neon Cowboys have made the grown-up version – and you don’t need to stomp around to make them light up.

Made from colorful PVC, lined with neon piping the ‘Out Past Midnight’ boots are designed in a pointed toe style with trendy clear chunky heel. The boots are equipped with a small battery pack that turn the fully functioning lights on and off, retailing at $399.

Neon Cowboys are best known for their light up cowboy hats, which are similarly as vibrant and eye-catching as the boots! In fact, Missy Elliot rocked a fuchsia pink one during her performance at Essence Fest 2019.

The black-owned brand describe themselves as ‘fashion tech brand that specializes in western glowing apparel & accessories’ after owner Asia Hall was first inspired to start her brand after attending a country music festival.

Think light up masks, lava lamps, neon signage, keychains and more. Check out the store here.