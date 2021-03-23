Bomb Accessories Spotlight: Silver and Riley Luxury Handbags Are Claire Sulmers-Approved

Here at Fashion Bomb Daily, we pride ourselves on highlighting and uplifting diverse, multicultural designers and brands! Today, we’d like to showcase a brand for our Bomb Accessories Spotlight: Silver and Riley.

Silver and Riley is a Black female-led brand that specializes in luxury handbags that wearers say makes them feel “like a million bucks“.

Silver and Riley’s products focus on many values and ethics including style, luxury, functionality, and affordability. The brand strongly believes in providing fashion-forward traveling accessories crafted by skilled artisans with superb materials equivalent to that of a luxury brand, just at reduced yet affordable prices.

Silver and Riley’s handbags are perfect for many settings from regular outing to work. The brand’s timeless bags appear in various sizes, shapes, and hues perfect for any season and sure to make a statement wherever you go.

The brand is also committed to supporting female entrepreneurship with its Buy 1, Give 5 program. The program is dedicated to helping women domestically and internationally launch and expand their businesses through funds and grants.

Our very own EIC Claire Sulmers is a huge fan of Silver and Riley’s handbags. Aside for her outward love for their bags, Fashion Bomb Daily also partnered with the brand last March to provide groceries to those in need in light of COVID-19.

Need a new bag in your life? Make Silver and Riley your next destination for your perfect handbag. You can shop the brand here!

Silver and Riley also offers Affirm which allows you to buy now and pay over time. You also get 10% off your first order when you use Affirm.

Photos: @sonejr