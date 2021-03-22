Vote For Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it Be Sarah from British Columbia Shaterra from Maryland or Tamar Tay from Georgia

Hey Bombshell’s! Each Day we choose Fashion Bomb Daily readers to highlight their personal style and now we want to hear from you. Vote for who you think should become Fashion Bombshell of the Week. Here are the contenders:

Opening the week we had Sarah from British Columbia. She describes her style as “very business casual” but still likes to have fun with colors.

Next is Shaterra from Maryland. When asked to describe her style she said, “I love a safe, but stylish look” and it shows in her monochromatic looks.

Closing the week was Tamar Tay from Georgia. Her style is laid back and polished.

All of these Bombshells have unique styles but which one blew you away?