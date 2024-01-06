Beyonce and Jay Z are outside! The pair stepped out in Studio 54 inspired looks for Lebron James’s “Studio 84” bashment.

For the occasion, Beyonce looked like a Barbie in a custom Missoni dress, Valentino heels, $3,849 Tiffany & CO x Sunglasses Hut shades, and a Valentino bag. Check out her pieces + her dress in b brown below:

Jay Z is not playing with y’all! He kept it cool in Dolce & Gabbana.

Jay’s look is custom, but you can cop Beyonce’s look below:

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

What do you think?

Images: @Beyonce’s Instagram