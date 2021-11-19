Beyoncé and adidas may be releasing some new IVY PARK x adidas gear soon as the singer was spotted wearing a pair of unreleased sneakers with her latest preppy look.

Beyoncé wore a Thom Browne look including the $850 RWB stripe short-sleeved roll neck jumper, grey pleated mini skirt (get a similar version with here for $1,110), and aviator sunglasses. The look was rounded off with Gucci accessories including the Ophidia Barrel bag and $170 stretch cotton socks with tiger.

On her feet, she sported a pair of IVY PARK x adidas Super Sleek sneakers which are rumored to be apart of an upcoming collection dropping in December.

Her look was styled by KJ Moody.

Thoughts?