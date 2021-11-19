Last night, Marlo Hampton hosted the House of Gucci screening in Atlanta where the city’s socialites came out to lay eyes on the true story-inspired drama. Stylist Paris Chea was also on the scene and managed to grab some head-turning flicks with the event’s host, with both outfitted in Gucci looks.
Marlo Hampton wore a Gucci Spring 2022 dress paired with the brand’s Kendall studded leather sandal, $620 tulle gloves with the GG motif, green logo tights, and a pearl embellished logo belt. Her ensemble was personally shopped by AJ Earley.
Paris Chea wore a $2,600 Gucci eco washed organic denim jacket paired with jeans. The look was accessorized with other Gucci pieces including a blue and red logo white t-shirt, sunglasses, $590 GG canvas bucket hat, and $930 Dionysus super mini bag. The stylist also rocked $275 Good American “Scandal” booties.
Would you splurge on their looks?
Photos: Drew Visions / Freddyo