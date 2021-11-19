Happy Friday! Coming down for a week full of looks from premiers and award ceremonies, you already know what time it is: time to get into look of the week.

From Serena Williams Olympia’s cute matching looks to Saweetie’s many wardrobe changes at the MTV EMAs, let’s get into look of the week based on your engagements:

Taking the number one spot for top look of the week, Serena Williams and daughter Olympia came dripped out in the red carpet of the King Richard movie premiere in LA. The two supplied an adorable mother-daughter style moment in matching custom David Koma looks. Both were styled by Kesha McLeod.

2. The Smith Family with Jada Pinkett Smith in Vivienne Westwood plus Willow and Jaden Smith in MSFTSrep: 26,587 likes

With Will Smith starring in the upcoming King Richard film, his family was right by his side at the premiere event in Los Angeles with each dressed to impress. Will Smith opted for a dapper blue suit look. Jada Pinkett Smith wore a Vivienne Westwood Couture dress with Diane Kordas, Maria Tash, and Dena Kemp jewelry pieces, styled by Georgia Medley. Willow and Jaden Smith wore MSFTSrep Fall/Winter 2021 looks, with Jaden in the brand’s $630 snow print cropped suit jacket and $380 logo-print straight-leg mid-rise work pants.

3. Saweetie in Dolce and Gabbana: 25,493 likes

Saweetie hosted this year’s MTV EMAs wearing countless looks, but her shimmering two-piece look was definitely a fan-favorite. Saweetie wore a custom Dolce and Gabbana nude silk two-piece ensemble which featured allover Swarovski crystals and a long train. She paired the set with Alevì Milano heels. Her look was styled by Wayman and Micah.

4. Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga: 24,478 likes

Continuing her Balenciaga obsession, Kim Kardashian wore a Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2020 blue satin look to Simon Huck and Phil Riportella’s pre-wedding party where she delivered a humorous toast in honor of the couple. She accessorized the look with with Balenciaga 3D Printed Earrings. In the photo, she posed with publicist Tracy Romulus, who wore Thai Nguyen.

5. Nene Leakes in Emilio Pucci: 23,751 likes

Nene Leakes reunited with former Real Housewives castmate Kim Zolciak -Biermann at the Ultimate Women’s Expo wearing an Emilio Pucci look including the Dinamica pink and yellow blouse and $924 matching trousers.

Which look should be crowned “Look of the Week”? Vote below:

Photos: Getty Images / @pierresnaps / Jus 4 Love Photos