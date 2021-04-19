Beyoncé Lives It Up in Miami Wearing Auné Green Sculpture Print Mini Dress and Matching Gloves Paired with Jacquemus Green Structured Sequin Pumps and Medea Neon Green Suede Bag

Beyoncé strikes again with another look, this time the world renowned performer decided to switch locations from Vegas to Miami. Over the weekend, Beyoncé was spotted in Miami with husband Jay-Z rocking a multi-printed mini dress along with matching gloves and stunning sculptured heels. With the Queen Bey, the look came with a series of pictures including Bey living her best life as she posed holding a glass with a beverage looking carefree.

Beyoncé wore a $270.86 AUNÉ Trompe L’oeill Print Mesh Mini Dress (sold out) paired with $855 Jacquemus les Chaussures Loiza pumps in green (sold out), $590 Balmain sunglasses, $842 Medea “Hanna” suede bag (sold out). Her look was styled by Zerina Akers.

Bey’s AUNÉ look was made to measure by the brand’s designer. The look itself included the Green Scuplture Print Mini Dress and matching gloves. The designer has announced that Beyoncé entire look (both the dress and gloves) will be available to order at the end of May. You can follow @aunecollections on Instagram for updates.

