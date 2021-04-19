You Ask, We Answer! Porsha Williams Graces the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season Finale in Show-Stopping Silver Metallic Ruched Side Dress by the Ivy Showroom

We’re always accepting wardrobe inquiries! In the latest episode of “You Ask, We Answer’, we were tasked with finding a look worn by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams. @iamtheofficial_jamon says, “Can you guys let us know what dress this is?” @brionashanelle adds, “Details pleaseeee.”

No problem! Porsha Williams appeared on the season finale of the Real Housewives of Atlanta in a dazzling look by The Ivy Showroom. From the brand, Porsha rocked their shiny silver metallic dress which is mid length and features a ruched side detailing. If you are interested in the dress, you can contact The Ivy Showroom for further details.

She accessorized the look with a short pixie haircut and crystal hoops. Her makeup was done by Kendrick Ken Beauty with her hair done by Sha’ Laurent Johnson.

She also grabbed a quick picture with Cynthia Bailey.

Photos: @freddyoart