A Beginner’s Guide To Fashion & Modern Styles

Fashion is becoming an increasingly popular industry, and many people are slowly becoming interested in it. However, due to its zestful environment, it can appear quite unpredictable and scary to novices. The following seven tips will help you learn how to deal with these constant changes.

Inform Yourself

In order to be able to keep up with the dynamic nature of fashion, you’ll have to remain up-to-date on any new trends and changes related to it. This means getting your information on fashion topic from a variety of sources – magazines, blogs, celebrity statements, etc.

Popular styles change each day, so that piece of clothing that was considered cool just a month ago could very well be outdated by now. It can take up a lot of your daily time, so be prepared to sacrifice some of your daily activities for this.

Filter Through Your Wardrobe

One of the aforementioned sacrifices involves getting rid of your old, out-of-fashion clothing in order to make room for new pieces. Fortunately, this should be a one-time thing, especially if you pay attention to what you’re buying.

First, go through each of your garments and compare them to the current trends. Do they fall into any of the popular categories? If the answer is no, it’s time to get rid of it. You could either put it into the trash or donate it, depending on the state of the clothes.

Renovate Wardrobe With Basics

There are some things that never go out of fashion regardless of the changes. For example, plain white t-shirts or regular denim jeans are something that you’ll always need. Also, certain accessories can improve your looks drastically, even if you aren’t wearing anything overly special. These include watches, jewelry, sunglasses – however, you have to be sure that it goes along with your current outfit.

Once you get a bit more familiar with the trends, you’ll be able to pair these accessories a lot better even with basic clothing.

Find Inspiration Elsewhere

When you’re just beginning to show interest in the fashion industry, there’s no shame in looking up other people more familiar with the trends in order to get ideas from them. Imagination is always the best inspiration since you’ll likely think of unique designs, but that’s usually not developed in beginners. Some of the most popular places to find ideas are fashion models’ social media pages, blogs related to currently trendy styles, etc. Of course, you probably won’t be able to dish out thousands of dollars on garments that celebrities wear, but you can always find cheaper alternatives that look alike.

Take Advantage of Online Shopping

It’s a common occurrence to find a piece of clothing that you like, only to find it unavailable in any of the stores near you. This is where online shopping comes into play. Online catalogs are a lot richer with different choices. However, you have to be careful who you’re buying from, which is where you can take advantage of Spokeo.

Spokeo is a people intelligence tool that utilizes a rich database of information in order to give you an idea of who your seller is. As a Spokeo user, you could run a reverse phone lookup to get their full name, address, social media profiles and much more – all by just entering their phone number. This way, you won’t have to worry about wasting money on poor clothing or even scams.

Add a Personal Touch

Regardless of the source of your inspiration, there’s one thing that you should always do – add your own ideas. Even if you copy the complete look from a certain celebrity, you can make it unique by adding a detail of your choice. What exactly this will vary from person to person, but it mostly refers to accessories. Still, you have to make sure that it amplifies the overall look instead of counteracting it.

Go To Different Sales

Many people avoid visiting second-hand shops or sales due to the belief that the garments found there are of lower value since they were already worn by someone. This couldn’t be farther from the truth. Second-hand sales can be a goldmine, especially if you know what you’re looking for. Also, it’s a good way to explore different styles for cheap. You can buy an item, see if you like it, and then move forward from there.

