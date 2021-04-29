Beyoncé Hit Us With Two News Looks Including a Custom Neon Balmain Dress + Custom TLZ L’Femme Blue Snake Print Shirt, Jacquemus Green 3D Pocket Leather Shorts, and Francesco Russo Brown Snakeskin Ankle Strap Sandals

Beyoncé made us do a double take as she hit the ‘gram with two new looks yesterday! For one look, Beyoncè was all smiles as she donned a summer-ready chic look featuring a snake print shirt, leather shorts and a pair of snakeskin heeled sandals. The second look showed us Bey’s diva side as she switched to a full-on neon look including a designer dress paired with pumps and a bag to match the vibrant vibes. Let’s dive into the details of her looks:

For her first look, Beyoncé wore a custom TLZ L’Femme snake print button-up shirt in baby blue paired with $524 Jacquemus green 3D pocket leather shorts and $1078 Francesco Russo Snakeskin Ankle Strap Sandals.

For her second look, Beyoncé wore a custom Balmain neon dress inspired by the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection. Bey opted for this Balmain look as a way to celebrate creative director Oliver Rousteing‘s decade-long reign at the brand. The two have grown close over the years as Rousteing frequently uses Beyoncé as a muse, creating custom looks for the artist for events and performances including her iconic Coachella set in 2018.

She completed the look with $848 Medea “Hanna” bag in suede green, $220 Philó “Celeste” sunglasses in purple, and neon pumps which also appear to be Balmain. Both looks were styled by her go-to stylist, Zerina Akers.

Who doesn’t love a good fashion moment from Beyoncé? We surely cannot get enough.

Thoughts on these looks?

Photos: Instagram