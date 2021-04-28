Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Tiffany from New York

Hey Bombshell’s, Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day is Tiffany, a fellow fashion blogger from New York check her out below.

Tiffany’s style is girly and romantic, with lots of flowy fabrics and vibrant colors. Tiffany stated that she started her blog to promote the importance of positive body image that curvy women sometimes struggle with in a daily basis.

We love to see it! What do you think of this Bombshell’s style?

