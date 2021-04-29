Lizzo Celebrates Her Birthday in Vegas With Glamorous Looks Including Norma Kamali Sleeveless Ruched White Dress, Roberto Cavalli Fall 2021 RTW High-Low Embellished Dress and Dolce and Gabbana Custom Brown Jeweled Dress

Lizzo celebrated her 33rd birthday this week and the festivities show no signs of slowing down as the weekend approaches. The singer has been gracing fans with looks upon looks all week long while vacationing in Las Vegas. You know Fashion Bomb Daily has all the deets on her looks, so let’s get into them:

Lizzo was spotted boarding a flight in a $250 Norma Kamali Slinky dress in white. She paired the look with a crystal mini handbag and the “Aleena” white heeled mules from Stuart Weitzman (sold out). Her look was styled Jason Rembert.

For a second look, Lizzo donned a stunning chocolate brown rhinestone embellished dress by Dolce and Gabbana. The dress is custom made and inspired by Dolce and Gabbana’s 1995 baby blue rhinestone mini dress. The original blue dress is currently available on 1st Dibs for $6,898.48 in size IT 40.

She paired the Dolce and Gabbana dress with a brown feather shawl and matching brown feather mules. Jewelry hailed from House of Emmanuele and Shine Like Me.

Last but certainly not least, Lizzo rocked a dress by Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi. This particular dress is from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection dubbed as “Zero” and perfectly executes the brand’s signature bold animal influence. The dress appears in a high-low design complete with spaghetti straps and two front slits along with embellishments like crystals, rings, and gold shards that resemble animal teeth. She finished the look with $350 Staud “Bijoux” croc-embossed sandal and Jennifer Fisher gold hoops.

Both the Dolce and Gabbana and Roberto Cavalli looks were styled by Brett Alan Nelson who also styles Doja Cat.

What say you?

Photos: @bonnienichoalds