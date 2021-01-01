Best of 2020 Winners for FABYs: Tracee Ellis Ross is Fashionista of the Year, Jeremy Haynes is Stylist of the Year, Hanifa is Designer of the Year + More Results!

The votes are in for the Best of 2020 in fashion, hair, and beauty for our second annual FABYs. The results are as follows:

Most Fashionable Man: Steve Harvey

With 27.66% of votes, Steve Harvey took the crown for Most Fashionable Man of 2020, captivating fans with his classic dapper suits and even experimenting with newer edgier pieces under stylist Elly Karamoh.

Fashionista of the Year: Tracee Ellis Ross

All throughout the year, our Fashion Bomb readers commented that Tracee can do no wrong in the eyes of style and fashion. From her award show looks to her at-home style, Tracee Ellis Ross reigns supreme as our 2020 FABYS Fashionista of the Year collecting 41.30% of the votes.

Stylist of the Year: Jeremy Haynes

With 41.64% of the votes, Jeremy Haynes aka the No IG Jeremy is this year’s Stylist of the Year. He stayed booked and busy all year and his hard work definitely paid off. Serving as the master stylist behind your faves’ looks, Jeremy gave us many fashion moments from Reginae Carter’s 23rd birthday looks to Porsha William’s look for Cynthia Bailey’s wedding.

Most Fashionable Couple: Emily B and Fabolous

29.01% of you guys voted, and Emily B and Fabolous took the “W” for this year’s Most Fashionable Couple! Their color coordinating and ultra-fresh looks were one to watch in 2020.

Designer of the Year: Hanifa

Anifa Mvuemba of Hanifa changed the game with her 3D fashion show which is still talked about to this day. Not to mention, the brand’s stunning pieces graced familiar faces like Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Sarah Jessica Parker. With 32.79% of votes, it is no wonder she took first place for Designer of the Year.

Shoe Designer of the Year: Jennifer Le

Jennifer Le won this year’s Shoe Designer of the Year! She became every woman’s favorite including the Queen Beyoncé. If Beyoncé approves, then you know it’s good in our eyes.

Makeup Artist of the Year: Latisha Jordan

With 54.75% of your votes, Latisha Jordan won Makeup Artist of the Year! Working behind the scenes of some of your favorite reality shows with your preferred tv personalities, Latisha’s soft glam and natural looks rarely go unnoticed.

Fashion Collaboration of the Year: IVY PARK x adidas

Beyoncé’s IVY Park x adidas collaboration broke the internet this year becoming one of the most talked about and highly sought-after collaborations of the year.

Costume Designer of the Year: Frank Fleming

Frank Fleming is the Costume Designer of the Year! We regularly receive innumerable queries for looks from Power and Power Book 2: Ghost of which Fleming served as the mastermind in costume design and styling.

Best Dressed TV Host: Wendy Williams

When it came to Best Dressed TV Host, Wendy Williams takes the cake with over 2,000 votes! Her moments in looks from Marc Jacobs, Aliétte, and Christian Cowan were just so iconic.

Best Hairstylist of the Year: Arrogant Tae

“She’s telling me Tae is the best” was proven true as Arrogant Tae collects his second win as our FABYs Best Hairstylist of the Year. This year alone, he worked closely with the industry’s it girls like Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, and even Nicki Minaj giving us bomb color moments and glamorous looks.

Outfit of the Year: Ciara in Ralph and Russo at Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Styled by Maeve Reilly, Fashion Bomb readers loved Ciara’s Ralph and Russo look for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, so it was no surprise that it was voted as this year’s Outfit of the Year.

Most Fashionable Kid: Alaya High

Presenting this year Most Fashionable Kid, Alaya High aka That Girl Lay Lay takes the crown! Aside from breaking the internet with her raps, she is becoming quite the trendsetter for the new generation of creatives.

Verzuz Outfit of the Year: Monica in Fendi

We witnessed many great Verzuz battles during quarantine, some of which included stunning looks but there can only be one winner. Verzuz Outfit of the Year goes to fashionista and singer Monica for her custom Fendi look, designed by Sir Baba Jagne and styled Kollin Carter.

Bombshell of the Year: Tempos from Texas

Many Bombshells graced our page this year, but only one can be our Bombshell of the Year. You guys voted and named Tempos from Texas as the Bombshell of the Year. Her dark glam which mixes punk, trends, and old Hollywood truly caught the attention of our readers.

Bomber of the Year: Orain from NY

Lastly, our Bomber of the Year goes to: Orain from NY. With 43.43% of votes, you guys couldn’t get enough of his fearless and versatile style.

Thank you for your votes and congrats to our 2020 FABYs winners!