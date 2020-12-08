Best of 2020: Best Dressed TV Host Featuring Wendy Williams, Tamron Hall, Robin Roberts, and More!

Gearing up for the 2020 FABYs, we are shining special spotlights on the best of the best in fashion, beauty, and hair from this year!

Our next category is: Best Dressed TV Host! Our Fashion Bomb Staff narrowed down six thosts from television whose style simply cannot go unnoticed. Let’s explore the nominees (in no particular order):

Wendy Williams is always delivering looks on her popular daytime talk show The Wendy Williams Show! When it comes to her style, she dabbles in little bit of everything. Some days, she’ll rock designer like Christian Cowan while other days she’ll rock a chic $141 AFRM dress.

Wendy also shows love to Black designers on the show as she was spotted wearing Aliétte, Hanifa, and Sean John this year!

2. Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall never misses a beat when it comes to style and looks! While hosting her show The Tamron Hall Show, Tamron typically opts for vibrant colors, chic animal prints, and garments with surprise elements like crystal embellishments or feathers.

How could we forget her David De La Cruz look back in February?

3. Robin Roberts

Good Morning America returned with Robin Roberts at the forefront, giving daily news and stylish fits! With the help of her stylist Diandre Tristan, we’ve seen Robin experiment with mix prints, popping sequins, and sophisticated-chic blouse and wide leg pant looks.

4. Tyra Banks

Dancing With The Stars announced Tyra Banks as its new host with Tyra introducing her fashion background to the audience! Since this season’s first episode, Tyra has brought couture and fashion to the world of dancing.

She’s been spotted in names like Zigman, Afffar, and Michael Costello to name a few.

5. Drew Barrymore

Back in September, Drew Barrymore kicked off her self-named talk show discussing everything from crafts to catching up with celebrities. What caught our attention was Barrymore’s boho-chic-meets-preppy style!

While hosting, Drew Barrymore often opts for wide-leg pants and tie blouses. Occasionally, she’ll switch it up with wide skirt or boho style dress.

6. Kelly Clarkson

When she’s a coach on ABC’s The Voice, Kelly Clarkson is spotted in daring and glammed-out styles from brands like Balmain, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga.

When hosting her daytime talk show, she opts for more casual styles that mimic her mom lifestyle and the fun, heartwarming vibes of the show itself.

Now that you’ve seen our nominees for Best Dressed TV Host of 2020, it’s time to cast your votes for your fave!