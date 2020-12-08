Ghost Fashion: Mary J Blige’s Chloe Shearling Coat + Kane aka Woody McClain’s Black Louis Vuitton Embossed Jacket!

Ghost is back! And the outfit inquires are as well.

@tatianasimone writes, “ I really want to know what kind of coat Mary J. Blige had on the show. That shearling coat was fire!!” Mary J Blige appeared on @ghoststarz in a $5,070 Chloe shearling trimmed coat.

You can now catch it on sale for $3,802 @farfetch and @netaporter .

Would you #addtocart come Christmas?

*You Ask, We Answer! @only1wonka says, “When are y’all going to post Kane LV jacket from book of power” Here it is! @woody_thegreat (aka #CaneTejada on @power_starz) wore a #LouisVuitton embossed jacket on last night’s episode ($10,000).

Purchase at LouiSVuitton.com.