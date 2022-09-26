You ask, we answer! Slide into our DMs with all your celebrity style questions or star wardrobe inquiries, and we’ll hunt down the look with shopping details included.

This week, @livsincere asked, “Please tell me where I can find this shirt?” referring to a black cutout top recently worn by Tammy Rivera on her Instagram timeline. Looking fly as can be, the top turns out to be Good American’s $110 Good Touch Cut Extreme Bodysuit. Currently available at GoodAmerican.com now, get the look below!

Get the look: $110 Good American Good Touch Cut Extreme Bodysuit

Good American is Khloe Kardashian’s brand in partnership with British business woman Emma Grede. The two met thanks to mama Kris Jenner, and instantly hit it off. Since it’s inception in 2016, what started as a denim-focused line with an accent on inclusivity and a size range from 0 to 24 has now expanded into much more than that. They’ve got it all, from sleepwear to maternity, dresses, activewear, loungewear, you name it! The Good American brand has even gone so far as to create new sizes – like the size 15 – in order to accommodate more body types, and this all at an accessible price point.

Together the two co-founders have certainly set a new standard for what inclusivity means in wearable fashion! The brand has been going strong for 6 years now, empowering every woman that wears Good American.

Would you splurge?