If anyone among us can stand the rain it’s Offset.

Closing out Rolling Loud NY with a…let’s say splash, Future invited Offset onto the stage to deliver a final fair well to the epic three-day festival. The show started on peak intensity with Future, dressed in a leather look by Balenciaga and Celine, finished with a Chanel shearling trapper hat–– started his set with a hype performance of Pushin’ P and other hits.

Photo: Sebastian Rodriguez for Abosse Productions

Offset came out as a surprise guest clad in the Supreme x Yohji Yamamoto x Vanson Leathers split jacket and pants. He kept the Supreme theme going by wearing the VUE goggles made in collaboration with Fox Racing and the Franklin Sports x Supreme pro batting gloves. On his feet were the Balenciaga motocross boots, which came in handy when it started raining.

Photo: Sebastian Rodriguez for Abosse Productions

Despite the downpour, Offset set it off with a performance of Ric Flair Drip and Bad & Boujee. I guess he was serious when he said “came through drippin'”