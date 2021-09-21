Over the weekend, we received an epic Adele sighting as the singer was spotted at NBA star Anthony Davis and Marlen P’s wedding. Attending the event with her boyfriend Rich Paul, Adele was seen dancing the night away and enjoying herself in a stunning couture look. Following the wedding festivities, she graced our feeds with a captivating photo set which provided us with a clear and closer look at the details of her ensemble.

Adele wore a custom Schiaparelli gown and earrings, styled by Jamie Mizrahi. Adele’s custom gown was actually inspired by a dress from the brand’s Fall 2021 Haute Couture collection. The original gown appears with contrasting pink and orange “rosette” sleeves while Adele’s bespoke gown goes from a more timeless look with puffy white sleeves. She also wore Schiaparelli’s Large Tooth Earrings which feature large gilded brass teeth pendants with teardrop pearls.

While at the wedding party, Adele snagged photos with her boyfriend Rich Paul and Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley.

What say you?

Photos: Raven B. Varona