In the latest episode of “Who Wore It Better”, Ciara and Lori Harvey were spied in the same leggings by Charlotte Knowles.

The mentioned leggings happen to be from Charlotte Knowles’s Fall 2021 collection. Priced at $785, the “Scythe” pants appear in an eye-catching striped tie-dye design with a high-waistline and cutout details. It is quite the head-turning piece, so it is no wonder two fashionable women like Ciara and Lori Harvey are fans of it. Let’s see how both ladies styled the Autumn 2021 bottoms:

Lori Harvey went for a full Charlotte Knowles look, wearing the $785 Scythe pants and $505 Anti Cross Over top. She rounded off the look with a pair of PVC sandals and drop earrings. Her hairstyle featured a pulled back do to allow the look to shine.

While on her anniversary trip in Italy, Ciara was spotted wearing the Scythe trousers with the $419 “Halcyon” cat-print tank top (a similar top pictured below) by Charlotte Knowles as well. Like Lori Harvey, Ciara also went for a complete look by the designer. The singer accessorized the look with subtle jewelry pieces and brown heeled sandals.

So, we must ask: Who wore it better?

Photos: Backgrid