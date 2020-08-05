Let’s face it. We are recognized for our beauty and skincare is paramount to everyone who knows the worth of great skin. Every day our skin is exposed to harmful sun rays and chemicals that impact us differently including early signs of aging effects such as fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and discoloration. That’s why it’s vital to protect it and keep your skin looking clear, youthful, and RADIANT. 24K Miracle Moisture Serum skincare formula will help moisturize, tone, tighten, and restore your skin’s natural beauty and balance!

Never let your skin problems drag you down to the abyss. 24K Miracle Moisture Serum from Urban Elite Beauty is here! This fragrance-free skin-friendly face serum moisturizer repairs your skin. Powered by pure natural Hyaluronic Acid, Nicotinamide, Vitamin C and 24k nano gold particles, it moisturizes and brightens skin tone. Additionally, this smooth serum lifts, firms, adds hydration, and lightens fine lines through quick infiltration and promotes other nutrient absorption, relieving skin dryness and lack of water to protect and moisturize. 24K Miracle Moisture Serum is an essential anti-aging skincare serum for both those who love to keep their skin glowing as well as those seeking to repair damage and restore natural beauty.

Why 24K Miracle Moisture Serum? Our quality ingredients nourish all skin types. Each active ingredient has been carefully chosen to provide daily benefits to your skin. Hyaluronic Acid is a natural molecule found in your body. Each gram holds up to 6 liters of water! This makes it the perfect, natural hydrator! Nicotinamide reduces pore size over time and can help stimulate collagen production. And we all know the benefits to Vitamin C to our skin, it not only also helps stimulate collagen production but combats hyperpigmentation, wrinkles and dryness. These cautiously manufactured quality ingredients as well as our 24K Gold-foil Nano particles set us apart from many serums.

24K gold is not only the most precious metal in the world but also it is a natural antioxidant. In fact, 24k skincare products have been recognized for their unparalleled anti-aging results since ancient history. Such well-documented anti-aging benefits include reducing dryness, anti-inflammation, increasing elasticity (reducing lines/wrinkles) and decreasing the depletion of collagen production.

24K Miracle Moisture Serum is a treasurable gift for YOUR skin, as well as family, friends and colleagues who love to keep their skin well conditioned. It instantly replenishes moisture for smoother, softer skin. With daily use, you will see increased hydration, improved radiance, and more uniform skin tone. Join the 24K Miracle Moisture Serum family and be that neck turner with the great skin that wows everyone!

Benefits

Moisturizer

Nourishing / Skin Revitalizer

Pore-reducing

Anti-aging

Reduce fine lines / Anti-wrinkle

Increase collagen production

Brightener/Lightening

Blemish Clearing (acne reducing)

Helps remove free radicals

Features

Skin Nourishing Active Ingredients: 2% Hyaluronic Acid, Nicotinamide, Glycerin, Vitamin C, 24K Nano Gold

Size: 25ML

All skin types, all genders

Fragrance-free, oil-free and cruelty-free

Target Areas: Face, neck, and hands

Safety and Quality Certifications: MSDS, SGS, GMP

About Urban Elite Beauty:

We know your skin is important to you and, please know, it is also important to us!

We work closely with our manufacturer to bring you quality products that will nourish your skin and lips. Our flagship product, 24K Miracle Moisture Serum is loved by our customers. We personally review and take pleasure in their wonderful success stories. Our products are safe for all skin types and always fragrance and cruelty free. Check out our serum and other products, including our amazing Lip Elixir Balm that will replenish your lip moisture while adding just a hint of your natural shade. Your lips will look take on a natural glow… and of course, we’ve added 24k gold!

We truly believe in building a partnership with our customers in their skincare journey. To each and every Urban Elite Beauty Customer… your happiness is our success!