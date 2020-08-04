Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Richon from Wisconsin

Today’s Fashion Bombshell of the Day goes to Richon from Wisconsin. Check her out below.

image by: Lotus Valentine

image by: Steve White

Richon’s unique look is unforgettable. She is a model, youtuber and voice over artist who’s style is very classy and timeless. The simplicity of her wardrobe brings forth her femininity and highlights her platinum short hair.

images by: Steve Robinson

What do you think of this bombshell’s style? Do you think she has what it takes to be crowned Fashion Bombshell of the Week?

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.