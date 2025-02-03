Blue Ivy Joined Beyonce on Stage at the Grammys in a Royal Purple Strapless Naeem Khan Gown

They say, “photos are worth a thousand words” and the look on Blue Ivy’s face when her mother won the ‘Album of the Year’ award at the Grammy’s last night said it all.

Beyonce, who ranked #1 on our best-dressed list for her exquisite gold custom Schiaparelli dress, was elated and overjoyed to accept the prestigious award. The ‘Cowboy Carter’ singer also broke history last night becoming the first black woman to win “Best Country Album.”

The 13-year-old who is a spitting image of Beyonce and Jay-Z combined, looked majestic in a royal purple Naeem Khan gown that felt princess-like for the historic night.

Blue Ivy accessorized with a diamond necklace, embellished bracelet and silver rings. Her goddess braids had blonde highlight, and her glam consisted of metallic eye shadow, and a brown ombre lip.

Blue Ivy was ecstatic for her mother, and tightly embraced Beyonce as she won ‘Album of the Year.’ She has grown up watching Beyonce endlessly strive for greatness and work tirelessly to perfect her craft. In addition to sharing center stage with her mother across the globe this past year, so Blue Ivy knows how pivotal this moment was for Beyonce.

Beyonce had a tinkle in her eye upon the announcement, as she had never won ‘Album of the Year’ despite having the most Grammy awards in history. If you recall last year at the Grammy’s during Jay-Z’s acceptance speech as he received the Dr. Dre Global Impact award, he shared,

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she (Beyonce) has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that.”

Now a year later, and Beyonce has broken that barrier. She continues to amaze us not only as an artist but a cultural icon who has shaped music, fashion and activism on larger scale.

Beyonce’s is as excellent of a performer as she is a mother, all while making it look so seamless. She is the superstar of our culture, constantly reminding us that there no limits with her chart-topping hits and groundbreaking achievements. Her ability to master all genres of music, makes her a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

It was so great to see Blue Ivy at the Grammy’s cheering her mother on and looking so glamourous while doing so. Blue is growing up and evolving before our very own eyes, and it’s amazing to see her youthful confidence on full display. With a mother as fierce and extraordinary as Beyonce, you can only imagine the influence Blue Ivy will have one day.

A huge congratulations to Beyonce!

Photo Credit: Getty