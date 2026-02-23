On the Scene at the BAFTA Awards: Teyana Taylor in a Plum Colored Burberry Look, Emma Stone in a Black Louis Vuitton Dress, Wunmi Mosaku in a Cobalt Blue Ahluwalia Gown + More

Some of Hollywoods brightest actors and actresses made their way to London to attend the 2026 BAFTA awards held at the Royal Festival Hall.

Teyana Taylor, who has been dominating red carpets left-and-right, was on the scene in a plum colored Burberry gown designed by Daniel Lee. Her long sleeve gown had a dramatic collar that shaped her face, and highly sought-after pixie haircut.

Perhaps it’s time that we learn more about Teyana’s mother Nikki Taylor because it’s evident she raised a powerhouse. Hopefully BET, VH1 or The Aunties Production will consider a documentary.

In addition to Taylor, Emma Stone and Chase Infiniti looked exquisite in their Louis Vuitton dresses that show how interchangeable the brand is.

Emma looked classy and timeless in her black LV dress that had an oval cutout centered. While Chase radiated in a maroon colored strapless dress that featured a dramatic peplum hem.

Sinners actress Wunmi Mosaku took home the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Annie. With a pregnancy glow that enhanced her beautiful melanated complexion, she glistened from head to toe like a star in the midnight sky. She opted for deep cobalt blue gown by British designer Priya Ahluwalia that featured fringe perfectly draped across the body. Think Herver Leger with a twist.

We thought each of these ladies owned the red-carpet in their beautiful ensembles at the BAFTA awards.

What say you? Hot! or Hmmm….?

Photo Credit: Getty Images